Pune: Bomb-Like Objects Sent By Courier To Ravet Man; Extortion Demands In Thousands Of Dollars -- What's Happening In Pimpri-Chinchwad?

Ravet Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking and unusual incident, a man is being threatened for extortion in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Ravet -- where the accused are sending continuous threatening emails to a man and demanding extortion in dollars. Although cyber threats and extortion demands are usual in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a more frightening moment came when a courier was sent to the man, in which a bomb-like item was present.

Ramesh Ganpat Appa Rumale (54, Ravet) has filed a complaint at Ravet Police Station. A case has been registered against an unknown person under the BNS section 308 (extortion).

According to police reports, the first email came on the morning of 21st November, where an extortion demand of USD 10,000 (approximately Rs 9.07 lakh) was made. The complainant ignored it, thinking it must be some spam or hoax. However, the mail kept coming. He reported the matter to the police station, and as mail kept coming, a case was registered in this matter on Sunday evening.

Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Deshmukh is investigating this matter. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, API Deshmukh said, “On 8th December, a parcel arrived at the complainant’s location. In the parcel, a note was present, and the accused demanded extortion in dollars there as well. It was a small item on the surface that could be mistaken for a bomb.”

API Deshmukh further said, “Multiple emails have been received by the complainant. The demands range from USD 10,000 to USD 30,000. These types of cyber threats are common; however, the accused knowing his address is unusual. We believe it might have been due to the complainant being active on social media and having his address on some websites.”

Police said that the emails are being analysed by the officials from the Cyber Police Station, and they are looking for the sender. Further investigation is ongoing into the matter.