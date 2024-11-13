Pune: Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty Launches Powerful Trailer of ‘Raanti’, Produced by Punit Balan Studios |

Film Director Samit Kakkad, who is famous for novel ideas and experiments, is presenting a grand action Marathi film ‘Raanti’. A production of Punit Balan Studios and directed by Samit Kakkad, ‘Raanti’ will be the biggest action movie in Marathi so far.







King of action and famous Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty has released a powerful trailer of the flick.







Two opposite energies operate in a human being’s life. One attracts them to evil and inappropriate things while another weans them away from the negative and takes them to the good. However, sometimes the raw energy becomes so powerful that one sees devils running amok. To control such devilish powers, some people have to become raw. Perhaps circumstances force them to act in that manner… therefore, some become devils while others have to assume that role.







Director Samit Kakkad will present one such ‘Angry Young Man’ of the decade on November 22. Kakkad calls it a movie which is a heady blend of robust character-sketch, action, emotions and revenge.







Punit Balan, who always supports excellent creations through his production house, said, “Films with a strong concoction of action, drama, emotions are rare to find in Marathi. Therefore, our idea was to come up with some offbeat, spicy stuff. We have made a different effort in Marathi in the form of the ‘Raanti’ film. I am sure viewers will like it.”







Narsimha is the angriest form of Bhagwan Vishnu. He is coming to Patalpur to eliminate the evil forces. A powerful form of Vishnu is seen in the trailer. Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has a muscular body, eyes of a tiger and speed of a leopard, has played the lead role in ‘Raanti’. His ‘Angry Young Man’ image is visible in the poster, the teaser and the trailer of ‘Raanti’. It will be a treat to watch dashing hero Vishnu on the silver screen. He proves his identity by decimating the villain, who tries to harm Vishnu’s family and love.

Vishnu’s ‘Raanti’ form is ready to thrill spectators. Besides famous actor Sharad Kelkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhonsle, Jaywant Wadkar, Sanjay Khapre, Chhaya Kadam, Akshaya Gurav, Kailas Waghmare, Madhav Deochakke, Sushant Shelar, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sanavi Shrivastava and Nayana Mukhe is the star cast of ‘Raanti’.







The movie’s robust technical team consists of Writer Hrishikesh Koli, Music Composer Ajit Parab, Amar Mohile (Background Music), Aejaz Gulab (Action), Director of Photography Sethu Sriram and Editor Ashish Mhatre.







'Raanti' will be released in a nearby cinema hall on November 22.