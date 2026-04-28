Pune: Black Magic Angle In Ajit Pawar's Death? MLA Rohit Pawar Links Ex-DCM's Demise To Ashok Kharat

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar | File Photo

Pune: Three months after the accidental death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, new claims have been raised by his nephew and Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), seeking a fresh angle in the investigation.

Speaking to the media, Rohit Pawar alleged that rituals were performed near Ajit Pawar’s residence and farmland in Katewadi before his death on 28th January. He claimed these acts were carried out on the advice of a self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, and demanded that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe this angle.

Rohit Pawar said a goat was allegedly sacrificed in a field near a well close to Ajit Pawar’s house. He added that only bones and remains are now visible at the spot. According to him, these rituals were performed shortly before the incident.

He further claimed that a local leader from Baramati was in regular contact with Kharat. This person allegedly had financial links with individuals associated with Ajit Pawar’s circle and was involved in managing expenses at the Katewadi residence.

Rohit Pawar also alleged that rituals at multiple locations, including the Katewadi house and another residence named ‘Sahayog’, were carried out through this individual.

‘I Don’t Believe In Black Magic’

Rohit Pawar clarified that he does not believe in black magic. However, he questioned the intention behind conducting such rituals at different properties linked to Ajit Pawar. He also raised concerns over reported financial transactions in Kharat’s account between 27th and 29th January.

He further claimed that a farmer who met Ashok Kharat around 26th or 27th January was told that a major setback would soon affect the Pawar family.

Rohit Pawar has now urged the authorities to include all these aspects in the ongoing investigation. Officials have not yet issued a response to these claims.