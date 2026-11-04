Pune: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Targets Rohit Pawar Over Ujani Project Remarks, Seeks Probe Into Baramati Agro Pollution | FPJ Photo

Pune: Days after Rohit Pawar addressed the Ujani water dispute, stating that "Ujani water belongs to farmers, not data centres", a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Wednesday hit back at the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA, accusing him of opposing a development project in the name of farmers while allegedly overlooking pollution caused by his own Baramati Agro factory.

Vaibhav Solankar, president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Pune district (rural), alleged that Pawar was adopting double standards on farmers' interests and demanded an independent investigation into the alleged pollution caused by Baramati Agro at Shetphal Gade village in Indapur taluka. He also announced that the BJYM would approach Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne seeking action against the factory.

Solankar defended the proposed Ujani artificial intelligence (AI) data centre, floating solar and battery storage project, claiming that opposition to it amounted to opposition to Solapur's development. He said political leaders should study the project's actual details before making allegations.

"Rohit Pawar should study the facts instead of making political allegations. The proposed project is important for Maharashtra's industrial, technological and economic development. Spreading misconceptions on the basis of incomplete information is not appropriate," Solankar said.

According to the project details presented by the BJYM, floating solar panels will occupy only 9% of the Ujani reservoir's area, leaving the remaining water body accessible. The project envisages 2,000 megawatts (MW) of solar power, 1,800 MW of battery storage and a 2.4-gigawatt (GW) capacity AI data centre. The organisation claimed that the project would require 0.42 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water annually, with consumption capped at 0.5 TMC.

Solankar also claimed that the project could generate 2,800 permanent jobs and create 40,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, benefiting local youth through jobs, training and internships.

However, his strongest criticism was directed at Baramati Agro and its alleged impact on farmers and residents of surrounding villages. Referring to complaints from residents of Shetphal Gade, he alleged that untreated and chemically contaminated wastewater from the factory had affected agricultural fields, government drains and surrounding areas.

"Rohit Pawar talks about farmers rights, but are the farmers from Shetphal Gade not farmers? Are the people living there not people? Why is he not speaking about their problems? Farmers' fields have been affected, and residents are facing serious pollution-related problems," he said.

Solankar claimed that residents had repeatedly raised complaints over the past year and that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had inspected the factory on July 3, 2026, following which it reportedly issued a show-cause notice. The complaints included allegations of untreated wastewater discharge, leakage towards irrigation canals, foul-smelling emissions and concerns over the quality of well and borewell water.

"An immediate and impartial investigation must be conducted by a committee comprising officials from the Agriculture, Water Resources, Revenue and Pollution Control departments. The wastewater being released into farmers' fields should be examined through panchnamas. If farmers have suffered losses, the factory must immediately announce compensation," he said.

He further alleged that Baramati Agro was consuming more than one lakh litres of water daily from Ujani, questioning Pawar's position on the use of water meant for farmers. He demanded a transparent investigation into the factory's actual water consumption and strict action if any violations were established.

"We will meet Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne and demand action against Rohit Pawar's factory. He should stop doing politics over farmers' interests, otherwise we will respond in the same manner," Solankar said.