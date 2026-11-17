Pune: BJP Yuva Morcha Burns Rohit Pawar’s Effigy Over Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Allegations |

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Pune City, staged a protest at Alka Talkies Chowk on Tuesday, burning an effigy depicting Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar over his allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the investigation into the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

During the protest, party workers hung another effigy, made using old clothes and other materials to resemble Rohit Pawar, upside down near a roadside streetlight, while another was set ablaze.

The demonstration was held in response to Pawar's press conference on Monday, in which he raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the crash and demanded further investigation.

Addressing the protesters, BJYM Pune City president Dushyant Mohol accused Rohit Pawar of indulging in political opportunism and making allegations without presenting concrete evidence. He said that if Pawar had evidence regarding the crash, he should approach the court instead of making accusations through press conferences.

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"If you genuinely want to work for society like Ajit Dada, you must imbibe his qualities. You carry the Pawar surname, but if that surname is removed, your individual contribution would be zero," Mohol said, taking a swipe at Rohit Pawar.

Questioning Pawar's allegations, Mohol said photographs with individuals or company representatives could not be considered evidence of wrongdoing.

"If you have concrete evidence, present it before the court. You cannot make allegations merely based on photographs," he said.

Mohol also questioned Pawar for allegedly not focusing on the technical aspects of the airport infrastructure. Referring to the runway's last asphalting in 2016, he said Pawar should have personally inspected the airport and raised questions about its infrastructure.

Referring to the ongoing investigation, Mohol said the findings related to the damaged black box and the report expected from foreign technical experts should be awaited before concluding.

Accusing Rohit Pawar of attempting to occupy Ajit Pawar's political space, Mohol said, "Ajit Dada cannot be replaced. His working style, accessibility and ability to bring people together were unique. Nobody can become another Ajit Pawar."