Pune: BJP Plans Counter-Protest As Opposition Plans Demonstration Against PM Modi's Visit

Tight security arrangements outside Tilak Smarak Mandir ahead of the award ceremony. | Anand Chaini

As the city is all set to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, where he will lay the foundation stone for various development projects and receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, the BJP and opposition parties have locked horns over the protest scheduled by members of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Various political parties, including Pune City Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), along with other progressive organizations, left-wing, republican, and Ambedkar movement parties, are uniting in protest.

Amidst the ongoing unrest in Manipur, these political parties argue that honouring Modi with this award is an insult to Lokmanya Tilak and his ideals. The opposition alliance members in a release said the prime minister has time to go to foreign countries, but not to Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic classes since early May. In response, demonstrators plan to gather near the Tilak statue in Mandai to perform bhajan. The protest is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 8:30 am, and protesters have been urged to wear black clothes to signify their dissent.

In addition to the protest, the Congress' youth wing in Pune has put up posters with the message "Go Back Modi" in some parts of the city as a mark of protest against the unrest in Manipur.

In response to the stand by the opposition, BJP's Pune Lok Sabha seat in-charge and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the BJP will arrange a counter-protest at the same location. He emphasized that it is not a program of any political party.

Speaking with media on Monday, he said, "We will be organizing a counter-protest at the same location where the opposition has planned their protest. The PM is coming to launch crucial development projects for the city, including the metro and PMAY, which are aimed at benefiting the people of Pune. Despite the positive intent behind these projects, we are perplexed by the opposition's decision to protest. We believe the PM's initiatives will contribute significantly to the city's progress and should be supported by all. It is puzzling that they are organizing a dramatic protest despite having their senior leaders attending the event."

Mohol slams Congress

"As for Congress, I must point out that the Tilak family, who is presenting the award, has a long-standing association with the party, making their protest appear hypocritical. It seems they hold personal grudges against Modi. Nonetheless, we will be assertive and stage a counter-protest to make Punekars understand our perspective. We have also appealed to the authorities to reconsider granting permission for the protest, as we see it as a double standard and a mere political stunt," he added.

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983 to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, according to a statement by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary, the statement said.

It is presented every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, the statement said. NCP leader Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest for the event, organisers earlier said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Tilak, vice president of the Trust, confirmed on Monday that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar will attend the award ceremony.

"There is no change in the programme. Pawar Saheb, who is the chief guest, will be attending the event. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, and Sushil Kumar Shinde, who is also a trustee, will also be attending the event," he said.