Pune: BJP MLA Threatened PMC Commissioner With Atrocity Case After ₹90-Crore Road Tender Goes To Lowest Bidder | Sourced

Pune: A dispute over a nearly ₹90-crore road project has reportedly escalated into a confrontation between a BJP MLA and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, with the MLA allegedly threatening to file an atrocity case against the civic chief, according to a PMC source.

The source told The Free Press Journal that the controversy centres on the proposed Wellesley Road along the Mula-Mutha river, connecting Sangamwadi Bridge with Bund Garden. The 2-km-long, 17-metre-wide road is planned as an alternative route to the busy RTO-Bund Garden stretch.

According to the PMC source, eight contractors submitted bids after tenders were invited in December 2025. The tender process was subsequently held up for nearly six to seven months. During this period, an elected representative allegedly pressured civic officials to disqualify one of the bidders.

The issue moved forward after Ram directed the road department to complete the tender process in accordance with the rules, the source said. When the financial bids were opened, the same contractor whose disqualification had allegedly been sought emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting 12% below the estimated cost.

In comparison, the contractor allegedly favoured by the MLA had quoted just 1% below the estimate. The commissioner approved the lowest bid, with PMC officials estimating that the decision would save the civic body around ₹8.5-9 crore, according to the source.

Following the approval, the MLA allegedly called Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and threatened to initiate an atrocity case against him. The source told The Free Press Journal that Ram confirmed receiving the threat when contacted, but did not reveal the MLA’s identity.

The MLA also allegedly abused civic officials and threatened breach-of-privilege proceedings, the PMC source claimed.