Pune: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge Flags 10 Critical Civic Issues In Assembly, Seeks Urgent Action For Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge made a point in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Nagpur on Wednesday by raising 10 issues in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city and demanding a solution for them. MLA Landge asked for immediate necessary funding and action on issues including traffic congestion, the new metro route, water, electricity, and other issues.

A seven-day winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is underway in Nagpur. On Wednesday, a supplementary demand session took place during which MLA Landge made various demands for his constituency and Pimpri-Chinchwad city. Citing that the city’s population has grown to over 35 lakh residents, MLA Landge said that the city is grappling with 10 issues that need to be addressed on a war footing.

The issues include traffic congestion, irregular water and electricity supply, pending project works, and others. MLA Landge made a proposal for a new metro line, along with measures to solve the heavy traffic congestion problem in IT hubs in and around the city. He also demanded funds for the waste disposal projects.

‘Solve The Traffic Problem’

Speaking in the assembly, MLA Landge demanded measures to control the traffic congestion on national highways in and around the city. There are two major national highways that pass through the Pimpri-Chinchwad cities -- Mumbai Bengaluru National Highway Number 4 and Pune-Nashik National Highway Number 60. Both the highways currently grapple with traffic congestion problems.

The Katraj-Dehu Road bypass section of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway passes through the city. This highway passes through IT hubs including Tathawade, Punawale, Ravet, Wakad, and Hinjawadi, and in these areas, the traffic congestion problem is much more severe. Meanwhile, industrial areas in Chakan and Bhosari are affected due to traffic on the Pune-Nashik Highway. Landge demanded prompt measures to solve these long-standing issues.

It has been said in the city multiple times that public transport is one of the major solutions that can reduce the traffic congestion problem in the city. Citing that, Landge demanded the quick approval of three crucial metro routes connecting Hinjawadi, Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Bhosari, Chakan, Nigdi, Moshi, and Wagholi.

Speaking on the issues he presented, MLA Landge said, “I have kept every issue concerning the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad at the center of the Assembly’s attention. Securing the city’s rightful funds is not just my responsibility but my commitment. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pimpri-Chinchwad has received a new direction for development. Long-pending issues are being resolved. I am confident that all the subjects raised in the supplementary demands are important for the benefit of the city. These issues will all be resolved during the tenure of the BJP Mahayuti government. The necessary funds, facilities, and infrastructure projects will certainly be completed.”

Other Issues Highlighted & Demands Made:

1) Funds for the Second Phase of the Waste-to-Energy Project: Landge clarified that this phase is essential for efficient solid waste management in the city.

2) Funds for the Pawana and Mula River Rejuvenation Project: He emphasised comprehensive cleanliness and environmental improvement, similar to the Indrayani River project.

3) Funds for a Constitution Bhavan and an International-Grade Library: He underlined the point that it should become a study centre for the Indian Constitution and the constitutions of various countries.

4) Accelerate the Pawana Closed Pipeline Project: The work on the Pawana Closed Pipeline Project, which is essential for the water supply to the citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad city, should be started immediately by taking the local farmers into confidence.

5) Improved Water Supply: He demanded an additional water source and a separate quota from the Mulshi and Chas Kaman dams. He also demanded concrete measures to ensure the necessary water supply for the increasing population.

6) Separate MSEDCL Circle Office: A separate office was demanded in Pimpri-Chinchwad for faster service and grievance redressal.

7) Initiatives for Cow Shelters (Gaushala): MLA Landge also presented a proposal to make cow shelters mandatory for stray cattle in all municipal corporations across the state, including Pimpri-Chinchwad.

8) Inheritance Records of the Maratha Community: Along with these, MLA Landge demanded in the Assembly that the Mahayuti government take a positive decision regarding the inheritance records (Varas Nondi) of the Maratha community.