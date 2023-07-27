Pune: BJP Delegation Meets Police Commissioner Over Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants In city |

In the wake of the recent arrest of two terror suspects from Kothrud and concerns over the security ahead of the upcoming festival season, a delegation of the city unit of BJP met Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar over the concern on rise in illegal Bagladeshi migrants in city

Dheeraj Ghate, the BJP city president, demanded immediate action against the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in Pune.

Letter submitted by the city unit to Pune Police, stated, "a large number of Bangladeshi infiltrators have been living illegally in Pune city in the past few days. This information is very shocking in terms of the security of the city as the festival is starting in the next few days, so it is demanded to take immediate notice and take appropriate action."

During the occasion, City President Dheeraj Ghate was joined by former mayor of Pune Muralidhar Mohol, BJP state spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar, Former MLA Yogesh Tilekar and others to address this pressing issue.