Pune: BJP Celebrates Big Win At Goodluck Chowk; See Pics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is basking in triumph as it clinched significant victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Pune's BJP unit joined the celebration, with workers and supporters gathering to mark the notable success.

The festive atmosphere extended to Pune City, where party members gathered at Goodluck Chowk in Deccan to acknowledge and celebrate the victories. Prominent figures, including State General Secretary Muralidhar Mohol, State Vice President Rajesh Pandey, Pune City Incharge Madhav Bhandari, Former MLA Yogesh Tilekar, Former Standing Committee Chairman Hemant Rasane, Former Deputy Mayor Saraswati Shendge, City General Secretary Punit Joshi, Varsha Tapkir, Rajendra Shilimkar, Ravi Salegaonkar, Rahul Bhandare, and Regional General Secretary of Yuva Morcha Sushil Mengde, along with numerous office bearers, activists, corporators, and citizens, participated in the joyous celebrations.

Murlidhar Mohol, while addressing the media, interpreted the victories as a clear mandate in favor of Prime Minister Modi. He stated that the assembly polls are a semifinal, and the true test will come in the general elections of 2024. Chandrakant Patil, MLA and minister in Kothrud, added to the celebrations by distributing sweets to convey congratulations.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule offered her insights on the election results, underscoring that the assembly polls may not significantly impact the Lok Sabha polls. Sule emphasised the differences between Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, citing the unpredictable nature of voter preferences.