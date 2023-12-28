Pune: Bihar-Based Thieves' Gang Plalning To Target Saraphi Pedhi Intercepted Near Bishop's School | Representational Image

Lashkar Police have successfully apprehended a gang of thieves from Bihar who were plotting to rob the Sarafi Pedhi (jewellery market) in Camp area, an official informed on Thursday.

The arrest took place near Bishop's School, and those apprehended include Arman Kamal Gwala (25 years old), Sumeet Kumar alias Rahul Kumar Ram Singh Yadav (30 years old), and Sonukumar Ramnath Yadav (25 years old), all residents of Bihar.

A case has been registered against the two accomplices who managed to escape in the darkness. Police sub-inspector Mahendra Kamble filed the complaint at Lashkar police station.

Acting on information about a gang of Bihar-based thieves planning a raid on Sarafi Pedhi in the Lashkar area, the police laid a trap. The thieves, wearing monkey caps to conceal their identities, had stopped in a vacant lot near Bishop's School. The police team managed to capture Gwala and Yadav, while the other two escaped under the cover of darkness. Seized items include scissors, screwdrivers, tips, and fake vehicle number plates from Gujarat. Senior Police Inspector Dashrath Patil is leading the investigation.