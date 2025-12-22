Pune: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple To Shut For Three Months From Jan 1 For Renovation |

The Bhimashankar Temple, one of the major Jyotirlingas in Maharashtra, will remain closed for devotees for the next three months. This temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and attracts thousands of devotees. If you are planning a trip to Bhimashankar, this news is for you.

The Bhimashankar temple will remain closed for the next three months, starting January 1st. As the new year begins, new development works are being undertaken at Bhimashankar under a development plan.

Under the Bhimashankar development plan, the assembly hall of the main temple will be renovated. To prevent any accidents during this work, the main temple will remain closed for darshan (viewing) for a period of three months. The temple administration has taken this important decision.

Considering the large number of devotees and tourists visiting Bhimashankar, entry to the temple premises has been restricted. An administrative survey and planning will be conducted in the next eight days. Decisions regarding further work will be taken after that.

Currently, there are consecutive holidays due to Christmas and New Year. Many people plan trips during these holidays. Many might also be planning a visit to the Bhimashankar temple. If you also want to visit Bhimashankar, do so before January 1, 2026. The temple will be closed after that.