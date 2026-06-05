Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth's IMED Strengthens International Credentials With AACSB Membership | Sourced

The Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development (IMED), Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), celebrated a major milestone in its journey towards international recognition by securing Institutional Membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and formally entering the AACSB accreditation process.

The event featured a special session on “Global Benchmarks in Management Education: Understanding the AACSB Ecosystem” and was attended by AACSB Regional Head (South Asia) Dr Prathap Das, Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences Executive Director Asmita Jagtap, Vice Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji, Dr G Jayakumar, AACSB accreditation advisor Dr Netra Neelam, and academicians Dr Ashok Joshi and Dr Anil Keskar.

IMED Director Dr Shravan Kadvekar said the achievement marked an important step in the institute’s pursuit of global standards while honouring the vision of late Dr Patangrao Kadam.

In his keynote address, Dr Das highlighted the significance of AACSB accreditation in enhancing institutional quality, global visibility and stakeholder confidence. He noted that AACSB-accredited institutions offer greater industry recognition, improved employability, stronger research collaborations and expanded funding opportunities.

Congratulating the IMED team, Asmita Jagtap said the institution had achieved an important milestone within a short period. Vice Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji added that the AACSB journey would create new opportunities for academic excellence, international collaborations and global recognition.

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The programme was attended by academicians, administrators, faculty members, students and representatives from various educational institutions. Dr Ramchandra Mahadik, Deputy Director, IMED, proposed the vote of thanks.