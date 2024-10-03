 Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth Secures Top Spot at Kaushalya 2024 State-Level Hospitality Competition for Second Consecutive Year
This competition was hosted by Dr DY Patil Institute of Hotel Management. It consisted of several contests that showcased various skills related to hotel management. The students of Bharati Vidyapeeth displayed their skills in hospitality with outstanding performances.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Bharti Vidyapeeth Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology has proved its supremacy by bagging the top position in the "Kaushalya 2024" state-level hospitality competition for the second year in a row. Twenty colleges from Maharashtra participated in this competition, but the students of Bharati Vidyapeeth outshone everyone with their excellent performance.

Regarding this success, Principal Dr Lalita Chirmule said, "We always strive to provide students with hands-on knowledge and the holistic development of their skills. The success achieved by the students is a testament to their hard work and regular guidance." She encouraged the students for a bright future and wished them continued success.

This accomplishment by Bharati Vidyapeeth has increased the institution's influence in the hospitality sector and has inspired students and teachers to achieve even greater heights.

