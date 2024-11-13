Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth Re-Accredited With A++ Grade by NAAC |

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pune, has been accredited with the highest grade of A++ in its fourth cycle of accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university earned an impressive CGPA of 3.60 out of 4.00, and this accreditation will remain valid for seven years, starting from 9th November 2024.

BVDU University Officials present were:

- Prof. Dr. Vivek Saoji – Vice-Chancellor

- Dr. K. D. Jadhav – Joint Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth

- Dr. M.S. Sagare – Joint Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth

- G. Jayakumar – Registrar

- Dr. Prasad Pore – IQAC Coordinator

- Dr. Kirti Gupta – IQAC Director

- Dr. Varsha Pokharkar – Director – R & D Cell

- Dr. Anthony Rose – Controller of Examinations

- Aishwarya Hardikar – Finance Officer

The university has consistently achieved A and A+ grades in past assessments, specifically in the years 2004, 2011, and 2017. More recently, the university has been ranked among the top 100 universities in the NIRF rankings, securing the 78th position.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Vivek Saoji, expressed pride in the university's achievement, stating that it highlights the institution's commitment to high academic standards, and excellence in research, innovation, and sustainability. The university's recent NAAC evaluation took place from October 24 to 26, 2024, where the peer team assessed various aspects like curriculum development, teaching quality, research, infrastructure, and social responsibility. The thorough evaluation led to the university being awarded the prestigious A++ grade, a reflection of its continuous efforts toward educational excellence. Prof. Saoji attributed this success to the collective dedication of the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and stakeholders, emphasizing the university’s commitment to fostering an environment of academic and research excellence.

The university provides cutting-edge facilities that enable students to gain hands-on experience in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It offers over 180 value-added courses aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The university is recognized for its distinctiveness and best practices, which include:

- Antimicrobial Stewardship Program: An evidence-based initiative that optimizes antimicrobial use, promoting proper selection, dosage, and duration, along with training and guidelines for long-term benefits.

- Sustainability and SDGs: The university integrates the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into education, research, and outreach. Through its Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Environment Education and Research (BVIEER), it addresses environmental issues such as global warming, water conservation, and waste management.

- Interactive Research School for Health Affairs (IRSHA): IRSHA is a dedicated research facility focused on biomedical and human health research, contributing to world-class research. It has recently been recognized as a Centre of Excellence by both ICMR and ICAR.

During the NAAC evaluation process, the university teams received invaluable guidance and support from Hon'ble Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shivajirao Kadam and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam.

Prof. Saoji conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Asmita Jagtap, Executive Director of Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences, G. Jay Kumar, the Registrar, the NAAC Core team, as well as all principals, faculty, non-teaching staff, and students for their contributions, which led to this significant achievement.

Dr. Saoji further highlighted that the founder chancellor, Hon’ble Dr. Patangrao Kadam, firmly believed that the lack of educational opportunities was a major factor contributing to the underdevelopment of rural areas. He was determined to address this issue by bringing education directly to rural Maharashtra. Guided by the vision of "Social Transformation Through Dynamic Education," Dr. Kadam established Bharati Vidyapeeth in 1964 at the age of 19.

Dr. Kadam's unwavering dedication, tireless work ethic, passion for quality, and forward-thinking vision have continuously elevated Bharati Vidyapeeth’s success. Over the past 60 years, the contributions of Bharati Vidyapeeth, the parent body of BVDU, to the nation's educational, social, cultural, and economic growth have been profound. With educational complexes across India, offering a diverse range of academic disciplines, and bridging rural and urban cultures, Bharati Vidyapeeth has earned global recognition as a pioneering institution in women’s education.

Dr. Patangrao Kadam’s long-cherished dream of a university became a reality in 1996 when Bharati Vidyapeeth was granted university status by the UGC, Government of India. Over the past 28 years, the university has established a stellar reputation for academic excellence. The achievements of BVDU alumni worldwide stand as a testament to the university’s success.

During the NAAC evaluation process, significant guidance and support were provided by the Hon’ble Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shivajirao Kadam and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam. Prof. Saoji conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Asmita Jagtap, Executive Director of Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences, Registrar G. Jay Kumar, the NAAC Core team, as well as all principals, faculty, non-teaching staff, and students for this remarkable achievement.