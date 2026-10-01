Pune-Beed Express Cancelled On Oct 3 Amid Hadapsar-Ghorpadi Third-Line Work | Representative image

Pune: Passengers travelling between Pune and Beed will face disruption on Oct 3 as Central Railway has cancelled both services of the recently introduced Pune-Beed Express due to ongoing infrastructure work in Pune. Train No 11433 Pune-Beed Express, scheduled to depart from Pune on Oct 3, will remain fully cancelled.

The return service, Train No 11434 Beed-Pune Express, will also remain cancelled on the same day. The cancellation is linked to the ongoing infrastructure block for commissioning the third railway line between Hadapsar and Ghorpadi. The railway administration has asked passengers to check the latest train status before starting their journey.

Pune-Beed Express cancelled for one day

The Pune-Beed-Pune Express is a daily service recently introduced to improve connectivity between the two cities. Passengers planning to travel on the route on Oct 3 will have to make alternative arrangements. Central Railway said the infrastructure work is required to improve the safety, speed and operational efficiency of train services in the Pune Division.

Passengers have been advised to check updated train timings and running status through the Indian Railways enquiry portal or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app before leaving for the station. Central Railway is carrying out an infrastructure block to commission the third line between Hadapsar and Ghorpadi.

The additional line is expected to improve railway operations on the busy section by providing more capacity for train movement. The ongoing work has led to changes in train services in the Pune Division.

Festival specials from Khadki to Delhi, Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Central Railway has announced additional special trains for the upcoming Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival season, including two services from Khadki. A twice-weekly air-conditioned (AC) special will run between Khadki and Hazrat Nizamuddin from Oct 6 to Nov 21.

Train No 01483 will depart from Khadki at 5.30 pm every Tuesday and Friday from Oct 6 to Nov 20 and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 6.10 pm the next day. The return service, Train No 01484, will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.10 pm every Wednesday and Saturday from Oct 7 to Nov 21 and reach Khadki at 10.15 pm the next day.

The train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura Junction. Another special train will connect Khadki with Sanganer in Rajasthan.

Train No 01411 will depart from Khadki at 9.45 am every Thursday from Oct 15 to Nov 19 and reach Sanganer at 6.45 am the next day. The return service, Train No 01412, will depart from Sanganer at 11.35 am every Friday from Oct 16 to Nov 20 and reach Khadki at 9.30 am the next day. The service will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota and Sawai Madhopur.

Bookings for festival specials open Oct 2

Central Railway said bookings for the newly announced reserved special trains will open on Oct 2 through computerised reservation centres and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Passengers can book tickets for unreserved coaches through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS). They can also use the RailOne app for ticket booking.

Central Railway has announced 162 additional special trains for the Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival period, taking the total number of festival special trains announced by the zone to 580. Pune and Khadki passengers are advised to check the detailed timetable and availability before travelling, particularly during the festival rush.