Pune-Beed Direct Train Service Launched; Sunetra Pawar Says Ajit Pawar's Promise To Region Fulfilled | X - SunetraA_Pawar

Beed, Sep 17: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday flagged off a direct train service between Pune and Beed and asserted her late husband Ajit Pawar had kept his word to the people of the region.

Train service links Beed and Pune

Recalling the late leader's association with the project to connect Beed in Marathwada to Pune, the state's second-largest city, and other parts of western Maharashtra, she said she was fortunate to fulfil the promise Ajitdada had made to the people of Beed.

The Beed-Ahilyanagar railway service was launched on September 17 last year to mark Marathwada Liberation Day (Mukti Din), and the Beed-Pune train has been launched today, she pointed out.

"Last year, Ajitdada had recalled that when he was first elected to the Lok Sabha, the proposal for a railway line to Beed had been approved. Development of Beed and better connectivity for the district have always been our primary focus," the Deputy CM said.

Project linked to Ajit Pawar's vision

The project was rooted in Ajit Pawar's vision and persistent efforts, she said. Government funding and his efforts had helped turn the long-standing demand into reality, Sunetra Pawar added.

As guardian minister of Beed, she said she would ensure that works are completed here within timelines.

Then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati in Pune district on January 28 this year.

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Future connectivity plans

Sunetra Pawar said once the Beed-Parli railway line is complete, the district will get direct connectivity to the southern part of the country, which would accelerate the development of Beed and the wider Marathwada region.

Beed MP Bajrang Sonwane, Collector Vivek Johnson and railway officials, among others, took part in the event.

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