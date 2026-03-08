Pune: Bavdhan Residents Hold Rasta Roko, March Against RMC Pollution | Sourced

Pune: The residents of Bavdhan staged a protest on Sunday against the pollution and civic issues allegedly caused by Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants operating in the area. The agitation was led by local corporator Kiran Dagade and witnessed participation from a large number of residents.

Residents have raised concerns over increasing dust pollution, the environmental impact and traffic congestion due to the constant movement of heavy RMC vehicles in Bavdhan and nearby localities. During the protest, residents blocked the road briefly and marched towards the RMC plants, demanding immediate intervention from the authorities.

Advocate Krunnal Gharre, who has been pursuing the issue with various government departments, said that "the complaints regarding dust pollution, heavy vehicle movement and possible environmental violations have been repeatedly raised by residents. Despite earlier assurances from authorities, the problems continue to persist. We need strict enforcement of environmental norms and proper regulation of RMC plant operations to ensure the safety and health of residents."

Ketki Rathi, a local resident, said, "We have been raising this issue for so long, but no action has been taken, and now we are frustrated due to sheer negligence by the authorities. So we came forward, reminding them of better rules and regulations to curb the increasing air pollution, aided by the construction."

Protesters demanded that an immediate step be taken to curb dust pollution, and the movement of heavy vehicles should be regulated to ensure that the RMC units comply with environmental regulations.

"If our concerns are not addressed soon, we will intensify the agitation to protect our environment and the quality of life in Bavdhan. We are paying taxes, and we have the right to expect a pollution-free environment. My son, who is just four, has developed asthma. Who would take the responsibility? Kids and the elderly are more prone to getting serious health issues," said Divya Jyoti, a resident of Bavdhan.