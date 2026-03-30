Pune-Based Cosmos Bank Expands In Gujarat With 10 New Branches | Sourced

Pune: Cosmos Bank, one of the leading cooperative banks in the country, has significantly expanded its customer service network in the state of Gujarat by opening 10 new branches.

On March 25, the Gandhinagar branch was inaugurated by Dileepbhai Sanghani, Chairman, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). The Changodar branch was inaugurated by Justice Jayesh Bhairavia, while the Navsari branch was inaugurated by Adv. Mukesh Shah, Member of the Board of Management, Cosmos Bank.

On March 27, the South Bopal branch was inaugurated by the Bank’s Director, Adv. Ghanshambhai Amin. The Himmatnagar branch was inaugurated by Kantibhai Patel, Director, National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks & Credit Societies Ltd. (NAFCUB) and Chairman, Khodiyar Cooperative Credit Society Ltd. The Vesu-Surat branch was inaugurated by the Bank’s Director, Praveenkumar Gandhi, and the Katargam branch was inaugurated by Kanjibhai Bhalala, Director, NAFCUB and Chairman, Board of Management, The Varaccha Cooperative Bank Ltd.

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On March 30, the Nikol branch was inaugurated by B. K. Singhal, Chief General Manager, NABARD. The Science City branch was inaugurated by Ajaybhai Patel, Chairman, Gujarat State Cooperative Bank, and the Speedwell Chowk, Rajkot branch was inaugurated by Niraj Arya, Chairman, Utkarsh Ispat LLP and Utkarsh Bars Ltd.

With the addition of these 10 new branches in Gujarat, Cosmos Bank now operates 38 branches in the state, taking its total branch network to 193 branches across the country.

All newly opened branches are equipped with modern banking facilities, including lockers and various deposit and loan schemes. The Bank’s business has crossed ₹42,000 crore.

On the occasion of these inaugurations, the Bank’s Chairman, Adv. Pralhad Kokare, Directors Ajit Gijare and Sachin Apte, and Chairman of the Board of Management, CA Milind Kale, were present. CA Milind Kale stated that the Bank has plans for large-scale expansion in South India and Western Maharashtra in the near future.