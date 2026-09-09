Pune: BARTI Manpower Contract Under Scanner As NSUI Seeks Probe Into Years Of Extensions | Sourced

Pune: The contractual manpower arrangement at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Pune, has come under scrutiny, with Maharashtra NSUI General Secretary Krishna Sathe questioning the continued appointment of the same contractor through repeated extensions and demanding an independent probe into the entire process since 2014.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sathe alleged that a contract initially awarded to Brisk India Pvt Ltd in 2014 continued through multiple extensions, while the company later came to be known as Smart Services Pvt Ltd. He questioned why a fresh tender was not finalised despite repeated references in official documents to extending the arrangement until completion of the tender process.

According to documents cited by Sathe, the original manpower contract began in September 2014 and was subsequently extended at various stages, including in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and later years. A government communication dated March 28, 2025, also refers to an increase in the remuneration of contractual manpower and directs BARTI to take steps towards implementing a new e-tender process.

Sathe said, "The contract that began in 2014 was for a limited period. If the arrangement was repeatedly extended on the ground that the tender process was yet to be completed, the government must explain how a temporary arrangement continued for so many years."

He questioned those currently in power over the lack of transparency in the process. "BARTI is a public institution. It cannot function for the benefit of any one contractor. Every rupee spent in the name of students, trainees and disadvantaged sections must be accounted for transparently," he said.

Sathe also raised questions over the change in the company's name from Brisk India to Smart Services, pointing to the same Corporate Identification Number (CIN U47990PN2009PTC133563) mentioned in the documents. He demanded that BARTI make public the documents through which continuity of the contract was permitted after the company's name change.

The press note further seeks disclosure of the original tender, agreement and work order, all extension orders, the names and designations of officials who approved them, the legal provisions relied upon for each extension and details of any subsequent tender, including bidders, technical qualifications, financial bids and the final award.

Questions were also raised over the company's eligibility and any possible blacklisting or debarment orders. Sathe said the government should clarify whether such checks were conducted before contracts were continued.

The allegations extend beyond the manpower contract, with the NSUI leader seeking scrutiny of food-supply contracts, payments to private training institutes, appointments and postings of contractual employees, and administrative and financial decisions taken during the tenure of BARTI's former registrar.

Sathe demanded an independent high-level inquiry, including examination of whether any rules were violated or public funds misused. He also called for fixing responsibility wherever irregularities are established and urged the government to appoint a full-time Director General for BARTI to strengthen administrative oversight.