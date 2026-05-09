Pune: Baramati Man Allegedly Murdered Over Land Dispute; Father, Stepmother & Stepbrother Booked | Representative Image

Pune: A young man was allegedly murdered in Jogwadi village of Baramati tehsil of Pune District over an old dispute related to land distribution, police said on Saturday.

Following the incident, a murder case has been registered against the victim’s father, stepmother and stepbrother at Wadgaon Nimbalkar Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force). The incident has caused shock in the area.

About The Incident…

According to police, the case came to light after a complaint was filed by Jivan Sampat Poman, a 32-year-old dairy businessman from Borhalewadi Pimple in the Purandar taluka of Pune district.

Police said the body of Suraj Sanjay Gulumkar was found on May 8, 2026, around 9.30 pm near the bathroom outside his house in Jogwadi village of Baramati taluka. The complainant alleged that Suraj was murdered after being hit on the head with an unidentified weapon.

Case Registered…

Based on the complaint, police have registered a murder case against Suraj’s father, Sanjay Dhondiba Gulumkar, stepmother Maya Sanjay Gulumkar and stepbrother Atharva Sanjay Gulumkar.

According to the complaint, old family disputes and disagreements over land distribution are suspected to be the reason behind the murder. Police suspect that the three accused acted together in carrying out the crime.

Assistant Police Inspector Nagnath Patil is further investigating the case. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sudarshan Rathod visited the spot and inspected the crime scene.