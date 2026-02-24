Pune: Baramati Demands Transparent Probe Into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash |

Pune: NCP workers and several citizens in Baramati on Monday demanded a detailed investigation into the January 28 plane crash that killed local MLA and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others.

They gathered outside the administrative building in Baramati, holding placards in memory of Pawar.

"It has been 25 days since the plane crash. There is suspicion surrounding the incident. Leaders like Rohit Pawar (NCP-SP MLA) have analysed the technical aspects of the crash, and there is a demand from the people for a detailed probe," said a resident.

They said there was a strong sentiment that the investigation should be conducted in a transparent and comprehensive manner.

"With the delay in the probe, there is concern whether justice will be delivered," said another resident.

He added that a memorandum had been submitted to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate seeking a thorough investigation into the plane crash.

A woman said the exact reason behind the crash should be made public before February 28, the first monthly anniversary of the tragedy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Maharashtra government requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation into the plane crash.

The Mahayuti government will ensure that all doubts regarding the plane crash are cleared, Fadnavis said at a press conference on Sunday.

Union MoS for Civil Aviation and Pune MP, Murlidhar Mohol, had said the preliminary report on the plane crash will be out on or before February 28.

