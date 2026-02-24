'How Can 3000 Flying Hours Go Missing?': NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Questions Agencies; Alleges Missing Flight Records In Ajit Pawar Crash Investigation |

Mumbai, Feb 24: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar has intensified his demand for a thorough investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 28. In a post on X on Tuesday, he raised serious questions about the handling of the probe.

Rohit Pawar said that information was emerging that Rohit Singh was called for questioning only as a pilot in connection with the crash and had recently arrived in the country. He also claimed that while the aircraft had a flying capacity of 5000 hours, only 1800 to 2000 hours were recorded by VSR, with nearly 3000 hours unaccounted for.

Questions Over Missing Records

“Is the investigation being deliberately delayed so that VSR can manipulate and fabricate these missing records,” he asked. He further questioned why the owner of the company linked to the aircraft was being examined merely as a pilot when a senior leader of Maharashtra had lost his life.

Rohit Pawar also sought clarity on why the Directorate General of Civil Aviation did not inform the CID if the company owner had returned to India during the criminal angle investigation.

Allegations Of Sabotage

He reiterated his suspicion that the crash may have involved sabotage. According to him, when the aircraft was assigned to Ajit Pawar, only 10 to 15 flying hours remained. He alleged the plane may have exceeded 8000 hours and claimed its complete records are unavailable.

Calling for seriousness from both central and state governments, Rohit Pawar said the truth must come out in the interest of justice.

