Pune: Baramati By-Poll No Longer Uncontested? Dhangar Protests Over College Renaming May Trigger Political Battle For Sunetra Pawar | Sourced

Pune: As speculated previously, the upcoming Baramati Assembly by-election is now unlikely to be uncontested, as protests from the Dhangar community over the renaming of a medical college have intensified. Everyone expected Sunetra Pawar to get the seat easily. However, amidst recent happenings, the possibility has increased of an independent candidate entering the race.

The by-election for Baramati, along with Rahuri, was recently announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The voting is scheduled to take place in April, with counting of votes in May, along with Assembly elections in five other states.

The Baramati seat fell vacant following the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in January. With his wife Sunetra Pawar replacing him as the Deputy CM, this resulted in this by-poll being one of the most closely watched political developments in Maharashtra.

Earlier, there was speculation that the election might remain uncontested as a mark of respect for the late leader. The Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) faction had already made it clear that it would not field a candidate from the constituency.

Some leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had also supported the idea of an unopposed election. Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, is widely expected to contest the by-election as the candidate of the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

Dhangar Community’s Protests

However, the situation changed after the Maharashtra government decided to rename the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Medical College and Hospital in Baramati after Ajit Pawar. The decision triggered strong protests from members of the Dhangar community, who have demanded that the original name be retained.

Community organisations have clarified that they do not oppose Ajit Pawar’s name, but they strongly object to removing the name of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, a revered figure for the community.

Several protest marches have been organised in Baramati. Dhangar groups have warned that they will field an independent candidate if the hospital’s original name is not restored.

If the Dhangar community enters the fray, the Baramati by-election will turn into a contested political battle. This ends the possibility of an uncontested victory in the constituency. Political observers are now closely watching how the government responds to the growing resentment ahead of the polls.