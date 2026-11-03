Pune: Baner-Balewadi Residents Protest Metro Launch, Demand Opening Of Local Stations | Sourced

Pune: Objecting to the decision to launch the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 without opening stations in Baner and Balewadi, residents staged a protest at Habaji Saykar (Ganraj) Chowk in Baner on Tuesday, demanding that Metro services not commence until stations in their locality become operational.

The protest took place on Nov 03, coinciding with the inauguration of Metro Line 3 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Mahalunge-Balewadi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the service virtually, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the ceremony in person.

A large number of residents from Baner and surrounding areas participated in the agitation, raising slogans against the administration's decision to commence services at only 17 stations while leaving out those in the Baner-Balewadi stretch. Police deployed personnel in large numbers to maintain law and order and detained several protesters.

Residents said they had cooperated with the Metro project, including by providing land and other assistance during its development. However, they expressed disappointment over the exclusion of stations in their area from the initial operational phase.

They pointed out that residents had endured dust pollution, traffic congestion and damaged roads for the past five years due to ongoing Metro construction work. Despite bearing these inconveniences, they were now being deprived of the direct benefits of the Metro service, they said.

The protesters questioned why stations in Baner and Balewadi were not opening along with the launch of the Metro service. They demanded that the authorities prioritise the pending work at these stations and open them for commuters at the earliest.

The residents maintained that Metro services should not begin without ensuring connectivity for Baner and Balewadi, which have been affected by the project for several years.