Pune: Baghtoy Rikshawala Organisation Protests Soaring Auto-Rickshaw Numbers In City |

Pune: Members of the Baghtoy Rikshawala organisation took to the streets to protest Pune's escalating traffic crisis on Friday. They gathered at Goodluck Chowk to draw attention to the growing traffic congestion, with one of the primary factors being the increasing number of auto-rickshaws on the roads.

During the protest, rickshaw drivers displayed placards with messages such as "Yes, we are responsible for the traffic in Pune" and "We have congested Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad." The campaign also urged youth to use hashtags like #StopNewRickshawPermit and #TrafficFreePune&PCMC to raise awareness.

The main demand of the protesters was to halt the issuance of new rickshaw permits, a request they have been making for years but believe their plea has been ignored by the government.

Keshav Kshirsagar, representing Baghtoy Rikshawala, emphasised that the current law mandates a ratio of one rickshaw for every 125 passengers. However, the current ratio is a concerning one rickshaw for every 70 passengers, significantly contributing to the increase in auto-rickshaws. This growth not only hinders pedestrian movement but also creates challenges for rickshaw drivers seeking income opportunities, he said.

