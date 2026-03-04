Pune: Authorities Shift PMPML Bus Stops To Reduce Traffic In Hinjawadi IT Corridor | Sourced

Pune: In an attempt to reduce increasing traffic congestion in the busy IT corridor of Hinjawadi IT Park, authorities have relocated several major bus stops of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and introduced route changes to improve traffic movement during peak hours.

Hinjawadi IT Park, one of Pune’s largest technology hubs, experiences heavy vehicular movement during morning and evening office hours. The growing number of private vehicles, limited road capacity and a high concentration of offices have placed significant pressure on the area’s traffic infrastructure, resulting in frequent traffic jams.

To address this issue, the Hinjawadi traffic division shifted several PMPML bus stops that were earlier located at key junctions and identified as major traffic bottlenecks.

The bus stops relocated during the drive include Savtamali Mandir, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Mezza-9, Tata T-Junction, Wipro Phase 2 Circle, Power House Station and MIDC Circle. Officials noted that buses halting at these busy intersections were slowing down the steady movement of vehicles, particularly during peak office hours.

In addition, the bus stop outside Persistent Systems was removed after the road stretch between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and Phase 1 Circle was converted into a one-way route to ensure smoother traffic flow along the corridor.

Traffic authorities, working in coordination with the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, said that more traffic management measures may be introduced once metro services in the Hinjawadi corridor become fully operational.

With the continued expansion of IT companies and the increasing workforce in the area, officials acknowledge that managing traffic will remain a long-term challenge. Commuters have been urged to follow traffic rules, avoid wrong-side driving and limit unnecessary pick-ups and drop-offs near busy intersections.

The initiative has been welcomed by the Forum for IT Employees, which expressed hope that the relocation of bus stops, the implementation of one-way traffic systems and the upcoming metro connectivity will gradually ease congestion in one of Pune’s busiest commercial zones.