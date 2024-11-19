Pune Assembly Polls: Traffic Changes Announced In Swargate | Anand Chaini

The Pune Traffic Police have announced changes in vehicular movement in the Swargate area for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amol Zende, the traffic changes will be implemented on the stretch between Swargate and Nehru Stadium from 6am to 1pm on November 19 and 6pm to 12am on November 20.

The important changes include:

1. No entry for vehicles coming from Jedhe Chowk towards Sarasbaug on the lane near Hotel Nataraj.

2. Entry will be stopped for vehicles coming from Solapur Road towards Jedhe Chowk underpass.

3. Vehicles coming from Solapur Road will have to take the left lane under the overbridge at Jedhe Chowk and turn right towards Holga Chowk to reach their destination.