Pune: Assam Man Attacked With Beer Bottle, Robbed Of Phone And Cash At Railway Station

A gang of thugs assaulted a man with a beer bottle and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash while he was using the public toilet at Pune railway station on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Pankaj Gogoi from Assam, was attacked by a group of five individuals who were consuming alcohol in a secluded area near the toilet. When they spotted Gogoi, they demanded money from him. Upon his refusal, they began beating him with iron rods, with one of them striking him with a beer bottle. They also stole his mobile phone valued at ₹10,000 and some cash.

Gogoi filed a complaint at the Bundgarden Police Station and was subsequently taken to Sassoon Hospital for medical treatment. Police are currently investigating the incident and have assured that action will be taken against the perpetrators.

