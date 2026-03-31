Pune: Ashok Kharat Case Takes Financial Turn; CA Under Scanner Over Rs 150 Crore Property | Sourced

Pune: The case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has taken a major financial turn, with investigators probing suspected large-scale irregularities in property transactions. Pune Police have now brought his chartered accountant, Prakash Pophale, under the scanner.

According to police officials, the probe has focused on a high-value property deal in Koregaon Park, one of Pune’s most premium residential areas. Investigators have found that a land parcel measuring around 49 gunthas has raised serious concerns.

Sources said that as many as 18 row houses constructed on this land are registered in the name of Pophale’s wife. The current market value of the property is estimated to be over Rs 150 crore. However, documents reportedly show the transaction value as only Rs 19 crore in 2024.

Police suspect a major mismatch between the actual market value and the declared price. This has raised questions of possible underreporting and financial manipulation in the deal. The locality is known for housing prominent industrialists and high-value properties, which has further increased scrutiny.

Investigators are now examining the source of funds used for the purchase. Officials are trying to find out whether the money is linked to Ashok Kharat or if there is a wider network involved.

Police said a detailed financial investigation is ongoing. More disclosures are expected as the probe moves forward.