Pune: ‘As Long As I’m With BJP, They’ll Stay In Power,’ Says Union MoS Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale | IANS/ File pic

Pune: Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale asserted that the political influence of the Dalit community remains decisive and claimed that his personal backing plays a crucial role in determining electoral outcomes.

Speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event, Athawale said that his support has consistently aligned with winning sides, going so far as to remark that it is not he who follows a party, but the party that aligns with him. “I'm not with BJP, but BJP is with me,” Athawale said on Monday.

He was addressing the ‘Bharatachi Bhimjyot’ programme, organised by the Scheduled Caste Cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Samta Bhoomi, in tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. Several BJP leaders and local representatives, including Vishwajit Gaikwad, Bhai Girkar, Parshuram Wadekar, Dheeraj Ghate, Sunil Gaikwad, and others, were present at the gathering.

Athawale used the platform to revisit his political shift from the Indian National Congress to the BJP. He claimed that Congress deliberately defeated him in Shirdi, leading to his departure.

According to him, this move ultimately coincided with the BJP’s rise to power, reinforcing his claim about his political significance.

‘As Long As I’m With BJP, They Will Stay In Power’

Emphasising ideological roots, Athawale credited Dr Ambedkar for giving India a Constitution grounded in equality and welfare after embracing Buddhist philosophy. He strongly dismissed claims that the Constitution could be altered, accusing opposition parties of spreading misinformation on the issue.

Projecting confidence in his political future, Athawale stated that as long as he remains aligned with the BJP, the party will remain in power. He also expressed optimism about retaining ministerial office, indicating that he expects to serve as a Union minister for a fourth term.

The speech blended political assertion with ideological messaging, positioning Athawale both as a key Dalit leader and a central figure within the ruling alliance’s narrative.