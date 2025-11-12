Pune Artists Protest 'Rang Yatra' App At Balgandharva Auditorium, Fear Of Monopoly Over Theatre Bookings | Anand Chaini

Pune: Theatre producers, managers, and coordinators have opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposed ‘Rangyatri’ online theatre booking application, citing several flaws in the system.

Registering their protest against the PMC’s decision, they gathered at the Bal Gandharva Rangmandir premises on Wednesday, ringing bells and raising slogans to express their dissent. A memorandum of demands was also submitted to the civic administration on behalf of theatre professionals.

According to the memorandum, if the ‘Rangyatri’ app is used for theatre bookings, the administration will have no control over the purpose for which the theatre is being reserved. This could allow political or socially dominant organisations to monopolise booking slots, making it difficult for artists and theatre professionals to secure performance dates. The memorandum further stated that the app would not only cause inconvenience to the theatre community but could also result in financial losses for the municipal corporation.

It also emphasised that Bal Gandharva Rangmandir is Pune’s premier cultural landmark and should remain a theatre auditorium rather than turning into a commercial hall. When applications for reservations are submitted in writing, the administration can verify the purpose of the booking and charge rent accordingly.

Speaking on the issue, Sunil Mahajan, President of Kothrud Natya Parishad, said, “At present, theatre dates are allocated quarterly based on the previous events organised by various groups. Famous artists’ schedules often become available at the last minute, forcing coordinators to make adjustments. The online booking system could disrupt this process, affecting date allocations and reducing the number of performances. If the PMC does not withdraw the Rangyatri app decision, theatre artists will intensify their agitation.”

Babasaheb Patil, President of the State Cultural Department of the Nationalist Congress Party, said, “A meeting regarding the concerns of theatre producers and managers is being organised with Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar. Until this meeting takes place, the PMC administration should refrain from making any decision.”

Participants in the protest included Sunil Mahajan, Babasaheb Patil, Satyajit Dhandekar, Sameer Hampi, Pramod Nanavare, Pravin Barve, Shashi Kothavale, Mohan Kulkarni, Shirish Rairikar, Shirish Kulkarni, Varun Kamble, Ranjit Sonawale, Deepak Pawar, Rajan Bhuvad, Pramod Rannanavare, Atul Vaychal, Shirish Godbole, Akshay Jagtap, Jatin Pandey, Ashok Jadhav, Swati Shah, Umesh Behre, Ganesh Bhosale, Mukesh Dethiya, and Balkrishna Kalal.