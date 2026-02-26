Pune: ‘Are You Crazy? There's Only One Dada – Ajit Pawar!’ This Is Why Rohit Pawar Slammed His Own Party Worker In Baramati | Sourced

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar held a press conference in Baramati on Thursday, where he made shocking allegations of inertia and negligence against the Maharashtra Police.

But what shocked people even more was his outburst at his own party worker moments after the press conference ended. Rohit Pawar scolded the worker harshly, saying, “Are you crazy?” The moment was caught on camera and has been going viral on social media since then.

Rohit Pawar was speaking about Ajit Pawar’s death, questioning the police’s handling of the case at a press conference outside the Baramati Taluka Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force). He made several shocking claims in the press conference. He was joined by his cousin Yugendra Pawar.

Moments after the press conference concluded, a party worker of the NCP-SP began raising slogans for Rohit Pawar, affectionately calling him "Dada". Rohit Pawar has been called Rohit Dada by his supporters for years -- the nickname he shared with his uncle Ajit Pawar, who was also called Dada by his followers.

After the worker raised slogans, Rohit Pawar snapped at him, suddenly saying, “Hey… are you crazy? Get out of here. There is only one 'Dada', and that is Ajit Dada.” Rohit Pawar appeared visibly angry in this moment, which was caught on video. Following his reprimand, the workers began chanting slogans in the name of Ajit Pawar.

Rohit Pawar’s Sensational Allegations

Following the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, questions have surfaced over the circumstances of the accident. MLA Rohit Pawar sought to file an FIR against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the private aircraft company VRS.

He first approached Mumbai’s Marine Drive Police Station, which declined to register the complaint on Wednesday. He was joined by MLC Amol Mitkari from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

He later went to Baramati Rural Police Station a day later on Thursday, where police sought time to examine the matter. Addressing the media, Pawar alleged the involvement of influential persons and demanded a criminal probe, citing a DGCA report that flagged faults in VSR Company aircraft and questioned whether a defective plane was deliberately allotted.