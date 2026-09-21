Pune: Another Cheating Case Filed Against Duo For Defrauding Medicine Distributor | Representational Image

Pune: An additional case of cheating has been registered against Sonali Laxman Girigosavi (42) and Jayesh Vasant Jain (41) for allegedly purchasing medicines worth nearly ₹63 lakh on credit from a wholesale distributor in Sadashiv Peth and failing to make the payment.

The case was registered at Vishrambaug police station on the complaint of Tony Anthony Fernandes (73), a resident of Camp, who runs Meena Pharma, a wholesale medicine store in Sadashiv Peth.

According to police, the alleged fraud took place between March 6 and May 3, 2025. Girigosavi initially purchased medicines from wholesale distributors and made timely payments to gain their confidence. She later started purchasing medicines on credit.

Police said Girigosavi allegedly told distributors that Jain supplied medicines to large institutions and assured them that she would make payments for medicines supplied to him on credit. Jain subsequently allegedly collected medicines worth large amounts but failed to make payments, resulting in losses to the distributors.

Fernandes allegedly supplied medicines worth ₹62.99 lakh to the suspects after being persuaded to extend credit. However, the payment was allegedly not made, leading to the complaint.

Police said previous cases registered against the duo indicate that the alleged practice had been ongoing since 2024. Cases involving an alleged fraud of around ₹18 crore have been registered against them so far, and the investigation into those cases has been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The matter is under investigation.