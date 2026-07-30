Pune: Alert Railway Staff Save Differently-Abled Passenger From Moving Train At Lonavala Station | Sourced

Pune: Two Central Railway personnel displayed exceptional courage and presence of mind by rescuing a differently-abled passenger who slipped while attempting to board a moving train at Lonavala railway station on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred on July 29 when the 11030 Kolhapur–CSMT Koyna Express arrived at Lonavala station at 6.25 pm and departed at 6.32 pm. As the train began to leave the platform, a physically challenged passenger, using crutches, attempted to board the second-class general coach. He lost his balance and fell dangerously close to the moving train.

On noticing the incident, Pointsman Vallentine D'Souza and Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Sikandara Sahani, who were on duty at the station, rushed towards the passenger and swiftly pulled him away from the train, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

The passenger, identified as Amit, a resident of Karjat, was left traumatised by the incident. Railway staff immediately provided him with first aid and counselling before ensuring he was comfortably accommodated on the next train to continue his journey.

Central Railway praised the prompt action and bravery of the two staff members, stating that their alertness and quick response saved a life and set an example of dedication to passenger safety.

The railway administration also appealed to passengers not to board or alight from moving trains, warning that such actions can result in serious injuries or even loss of life. It reiterated that railway personnel remain on duty round the clock to ensure the safe travel of millions of passengers every day.