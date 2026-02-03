Pune: Ajit Pawar’s Family Concludes Funeral Rites Early, No Separate Dashkriya Vidhi | Sourced

Pune: In an emotional and swift conclusion to the funeral rites of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his younger brother Shriniwas Pawar has clarified that the traditional 10th-day ritual (Dashkriya Vidhi) will not be held separately. Shriniwas Pawar clarified that as all essential spiritual ceremonies were completed during the immersion of his ashes, the process is now done.

The decision to conclude the formal mourning rituals early comes as the family seeks to honour the late leader’s wishes for simplicity and follows the immersion of his remains on the third day after his passing.

The 'Asthi Visarjan' (immersion of ashes) took place at the holy confluence of the Karha and Nira rivers in Songavi, near Baramati, on Friday (30th January). Ajit Pawar died in a private aircraft crash while landing on Wednesday (28th January) along with four others.

Shriniwas Pawar explained to the media and supporters that the family performed the final religious obligations concurrently with the immersion. It effectively consolidated the traditional mourning period. This move was intended to manage the massive influx of grieving supporters and to allow the family a private space for mourning following the high-profile state funeral.

Accompanied by Ajit Pawar’s sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, as well as his wife, Sunetra Pawar, the family travelled by boat to the centre of the Nira River for the immersion. While traditional Hindu customs often involve a ten-day period of mourning culminating in a large public ceremony, the Pawar family’s choice to streamline the process at the riverbank signifies a departure from standard political protocol.

It is being viewed as a secular approach to the legacy of Ajit Pawar, the state’s longest-serving (non-consecutive) Deputy Chief Minister, who was known for his secular outlook and his commitment to the “Shiv–Shahu–Phule–Ambedkar” philosophy and ideology.

Shriniwas Pawar emphasised that the spiritual journey of his brother was considered complete with the Nira river rituals, asking followers to remember 'Dada' through his work rather than formal ceremonies.

Despite the conclusion of these private rituals, public tributes continue to pour in across the state. The 'Asthi Kalash' (urn of ashes) has since been moved to Pimpri-Chinchwad and other key locations. It's being done to allow thousands of citizens, who were unable to reach Baramati, a chance to pay their final respects. The administration remains on high alert as the CID investigation into the Baramati plane crash continues, even as the family focuses on the final spiritual transition of the veteran leader.