Pune: AIT Marks 30th Foundation Day With Celebrations & Awards Ceremony |

Army Institute of Technology (AIT) Pune celebrated its 30th Foundation Day on Monday, February 19, with Lt Gen AK Ramesh, CME Commandant, serving as the Chief Guest. Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar, a distinguished nuclear scientist and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour and was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, Ankush Tiwari, an alumnus of the AIT 2002 batch, received the Young Entrepreneur Award.

The event saw the recognition of outstanding achievements within the AIT community. Bhavana Nimgadda was awarded the COAS All-Round Student Rolling Trophy, while the GOC-in-C Award was presented to the first merit rank holders among BE girl students in all four branches. The G Rajshekhar Memorial Trophy for Best Sportsperson was conferred upon Vikrant Kumar, BE (E&TC- A). Other notable awards included Best Teacher awarded to Dr Ashwini Sapkal from the IT department, Best Research and Consultancy Award presented to Prof Sita Yadav from the Computer department, Best Technical Staff Award given to Pravin Sangle from the E&TC department, and Best Administrative Staff Award bestowed upon C Nagraj Reddy from the TPO office.

The event was attended by distinguished personalities including Chairman of AIT Maj Gen TS Bains, Director of AIT Brig Abhay Bhat (Rted), Joint Director Col MK Prasad, and Principal Dr BP Patil.

Dr Anil Kakodkar emphasised the importance of leadership in scientific research and technology for India's development, stressing that technology should empower all without increasing disparity. He underscored the relevance of Gandhian philosophy in shaping a technology-driven society.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen AK Ramesh highlighted the pivotal role of AIT students in nation-building, urging the students to embrace innovation and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.

The ceremony was conducted smoothly with Diksha Singh & Aniket Digole as the programme hosts. Brig Abhay Bhat delivered the opening remarks, while the Chairman AIT Maj Gen TS Bains expressed gratitude in the vote of thanks.