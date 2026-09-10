Pune Airport’s Old Terminal Renovated, Awaits Final Security Nod: Murlidhar Mohol | Sourced

Pune: The renovated old terminal building at Pune Airport will soon be opened for passengers, with only the final approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) pending, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Thursday.

Mohol inspected the newly developed expanded check-in and Security Hold Area (SHA) built after renovating the old terminal. The project was undertaken to handle rising passenger traffic and ease congestion during peak hours.

“The number of passengers at Pune airport is continuously increasing. Our priority is to provide better facilities while reducing congestion during peak hours. The work of renovating the old terminal building and using it more effectively has been completed. Most procedures are done and the final permission from BCAS will be received soon. Instructions have also been given to BCAS. Soon the old terminal will be available for Punekars in a new and modern form,” Mohol said.

The renovated facility spans about 4,075 sq m and comprises check-in, Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) and Security Hold Area. It has 14 CUTE-enabled check-in counters, two XBIS machines and one random XBIS in the check-in area, and four XBIS machines and eight Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) in the PESC zone. Two boarding gates, 6A and 6B, have been created.

The terminal will also have 66.40 sq m for retail outlets, 70.13 sq m for food and beverage, a baby care room with a diaper-changing station, and additional seating with power sockets. Digi Yatra facility has been enabled at pre-SHA and boarding gates.

Officials said the expansion will increase handling capacity by 405 passengers per hour. The project received Fire NOC on May 9, 2026, ORAT was completed on July 22, and the final security audit was conducted on July 30-31.