Pune Airport Trends After Murlidhar Mohol Becomes Minister of State For Civil Aviation | Sourced

Minutes after the announcement that former Pune Mayor and newly elected Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol will be new Minister of State For Civil Aviation, Pune Airport started trending on social media.

For the uninitiated, Pune airport became trending topic due to delayed opening of new terminal of Pune Airport along with new Pune airport.

Now that the city MP has gotten the same portfolio, Puenkars are hoping that the issue of the Pune Airport will be resolved.

It should be noted that PM Modi on March 10 virtually inaugurated the new terminal buildings of Pune and Kolhapur airports in Maharashtra, featuring modern amenities. However, the new terminal is not open yet.

To alleviate congestion during peak hours at Pune Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) initiated the planning of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB). The delay in the inauguration had sparked controversy, with opposition leaders like Priyanka Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray criticising the government for the perceived delay.

The Pune unit of the Congress party had also threatened agitation over the delayed dedication. In recent days, travellers departing from Pune Airport have expressed dissatisfaction with crowded areas and challenges during the check-in process, urging the inauguration of the fully prepared new terminal building.