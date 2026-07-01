Pune Airport To Get Direct Metro Link From Kalyani Nagar; Proposal Moves Ahead | Video Screengrab

Pune: Air travellers using Pune International Airport are likely to get a direct metro connection, with authorities finalising a proposed corridor between Kalyani Nagar Metro station and the airport at Lohagaon. The project is expected to integrate the airport into Pune's expanding Metro network, making travel easier for commuters from both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol announced the development on Wednesday after reviewing Metro projects with officials from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) and the civic administration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Mohol, the alignment for the airport metro link has been finalised. The proposal will now be placed before the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for approval before being sent to the Maharashtra government and later to the Centre for final clearance.

At present, Metro passengers travelling to Pune airport can reach only Yerawada station, from where they must rely on taxis, autorickshaws or other modes of transport to reach the terminal. The lack of a direct rail connection has limited Metro use among air passengers.

The proposal follows Mohol's directions issued last year, asking Maha Metro to study feasible options for connecting the airport with the existing Metro network.

Pune Metro currently operates two corridors: Line 1 between PCMC and Swargate, and Line 2 between Vanaz and Ramwadi. Kalyani Nagar station is located on Line 2, while Civil Court serves as the interchange between Lines 1 and 2. It will also connect with the upcoming Line 3 between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar. In addition, the proposed Line 4 from Khadakwasla to Kharadi is planned to pass through Kalyani Nagar. Once the airport link is completed, passengers travelling on all four Metro corridors will be able to access the airport through the integrated network.

During the review meeting, Mohol also directed Maha Metro to prepare revised plans for a double-decker flyover along the proposed Vanaz-Chandni Chowk Metro extension.

The proposed structure from the Garbage Depot junction to Chandni Chowk will have two levels, with the lower deck carrying vehicular traffic and the upper deck accommodating the Metro line. The project is aimed at reducing traffic congestion on Paud Road while supporting Metro expansion.

Mohol also suggested constructing another double-decker flyover between Paud Phata and Vandevi Temple to improve traffic movement towards Warje from the Deccan area. He said the project could reduce congestion at nearly five major traffic junctions along the stretch.

The Union Minister further directed Metro officials to examine extending the proposed Shewalewadi-Hadapsar-Katraj Metro corridor up to Chandni Chowk and Wakad. He asked the authorities to prepare a detailed project report to support further expansion of the metro network across the city.

Mohol also reviewed the status of proposals submitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, including the Bhakti Shakti Chowk road widening project and other proposed Metro corridors.