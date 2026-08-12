Pune Airport Records Highest-Ever Daily Flight Movements With 219 Operations | X

Pune: Pune Airport recorded its highest-ever number of flight movements in a single day, with 219 operations comprising 110 arrivals and 109 departures, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The figure surpassed the airport’s previous record of 216 movements.

The record reflects the continued rise in flight activity and passenger demand at the airport. Pune Airport has direct domestic connectivity to several major Indian cities and scheduled international services as well. According to an AAI station manual, the airport was handling around 190 scheduled domestic operations and four scheduled international operations, including services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt.

AAI data also indicates a steady rise in passenger traffic at Pune Airport. Its indicative traffic projections put total passenger movements at 12.06 million in 2025-26, with the figure projected to rise to 13.52 million in 2026-27.

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The latest daily movement record comes as Pune continues to strengthen its role as an important aviation hub for Maharashtra. The increase in operations is expected to further improve connectivity for business travellers, tourists, students and residents travelling to and from the city.

The airport’s growing traffic also highlights the increasing demand for additional capacity and improved passenger infrastructure as Pune’s air connectivity continues to expand.