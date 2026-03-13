Pune Airport Launches Transit Mail Office Strengthening Postal Logistics And Faster Deliveries |

Transit Mail Office (TMO) at Pune Airport formally has been opened at Pune airport on 13 March 2026, marking an important milestone in strengthening mail and logistics operations at the airport. The initiative is aimed at providing seamless end-to-end services to customers and improving the overall efficiency of handling mail consignments.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhijeet Bansode, DPS, stated that the opening of the Transit Mail Office represents a significant step towards enhancing the speed, reliability, and efficiency of mail processing and logistics management. He emphasized that the new facility will help ensure faster movement of both domestic and international mail consignments, thereby improving connectivity and service delivery for customers.

The establishment of the Transit Mail Office at Pune Airport is expected to streamline the handling and transit of mail, reduce processing time, and support the growing demand for efficient postal and logistics services. The facility will play a key role in strengthening coordination between airport authorities and postal operations, contributing to improved logistics infrastructure.

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Santosh Dhoke, Airport Director, Pune Airport, was also present during the opening of the Transit Mail facilities. The initiative will increases the collaborative effort between airport authorities and postal services to enhance operational efficiency and support the expanding logistics and connectivity needs of the region.

The new Transit Mail Office is expected to significantly contribute to faster and more reliable mail connectivity, benefitting businesses, e-commerce operators, and individual customers across the region.