RPF Pune Division Registers 920 Cases In Rail Safety Enforcement Campaign |

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Pune Division, Central Railway, conducted a special enforcement drive from 26 February 2026 to 12 March 2026 with the objective of strengthening safety, security, and discipline within railway premises and trains across the division.

During the drive, strict action was taken against individuals found violating provisions of the Railway Act. A total of 920 cases were registered under various sections of the Railway Act. These included 282 cases under Section 144, 32 cases under Section 145, 320 cases under Section 147, 87 cases under Section 155, and 199 cases under Section 162.

The action was taken against offenders involved in activities such as unauthorized entry into railway premises, nuisance under the influence of alcohol, trespassing on railway property, causing inconvenience to passengers, and other unlawful acts affecting the safety and smooth functioning of railway operations.

The special drive was conducted by RPF personnel at railway stations, circulating areas, platforms, and inside trains across Pune Division. During the campaign, passengers were also counselled and sensitized about the provisions of the Railway Act and the importance of maintaining discipline and safety while using railway services.

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Pune Division reiterated that the Railway Protection Force remains fully committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and passenger-friendly environment across railway premises. Such drives will continue to be undertaken regularly to curb unlawful activities and enhance passenger safety.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with railway authorities, follow railway rules, and promptly report any suspicious activities to RPF personnel or through railway helplines to ensure a safe travel environment for all.