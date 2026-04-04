Pune Airport Drug Bust: Passenger Held With Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹33.6 Lakh | Sourced

Pune: In a major drug bust, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Commissionerate have arrested a passenger at Pune International Airport for allegedly smuggling hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 33.6 lakh.

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok on an Air India Express flight (IX-241) on Friday. Acting on specific profiling inputs, AIU officers intercepted him upon arrival and carried out a detailed inspection of his belongings. During the search of his handbag, officials recovered 960 grams of hydroponic weed concealed in a sophisticated manner.

According to officials, the contraband was packed in two transparent vacuum-sealed packets and further wrapped in carbon paper. This method is often used by smugglers to evade detection during X-ray scanning at airports. However, alert officers were able to identify suspicious indicators and proceeded with a physical check, leading to the recovery.

Hydroponic marijuana is known to be a high-potency variant of cannabis and commands a premium price in the illegal drug market due to its enhanced quality and effects. The seized consignment has been valued at approximately Rs 33.60 lakh.

The passenger was immediately taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Officials said further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the drugs, identify possible handlers, and determine whether the case is linked to a larger international smuggling network.