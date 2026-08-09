Pune: Aircraft Veers Off Runway During Training Exercise At Baramati Airfield; No Injuries Reported | ANI

Pune: An aircraft was involved in a runway excursion during a training exercise at Baramati Airfield, with the aircraft moving beyond the runway surface and veering off to the right side near the Runway 29 threshold. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The aircraft, bearing registration VT-SEX, was being operated by Captain Chirag Shashikant Doifode, with cadet Abhijeet Jundre on board. The training exercise involved practising circuit and landing emergencies, including rejected take-offs.

According to the incident report, the aircraft taxied out at 0639 UTC for the scheduled training exercise. It initially entered the runway through Link Bravo and was lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, where the crew carried out a rejected take-off.

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The aircraft was then positioned at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was conducted as part of the exercise.

During the subsequent manoeuvre, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop within the runway area. It continued beyond the Runway 29 threshold and subsequently veered off the extended paved surface towards the right side.

The incident took place during the training exercise, and there were no reports of injuries to either the pilot or the cadet. Further details regarding the condition of the aircraft and the circumstances that led to the runway excursion are expected to be established during the investigation.

Confirming the incident, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said that aircraft VT-SEX was involved in a runway excursion at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise. He confirmed that Captain Chirag Shashikant Doifode and cadet Abhijeet Jundre were on board and that no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred while the crew was carrying out emergency procedures as part of the training exercise. Authorities are expected to examine the sequence of events, including the rejected take-offs and the aircraft's movement beyond the Runway 29 threshold, to determine the exact circumstances behind the excursion.