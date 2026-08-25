Pune Air Action Hub Seeks Use Of ₹105 Crore For Cleaner Air

Pune Municipal Corporation | Anand Chaini (PMC)

Pune: The Pune Air Action Hub has submitted recommendations to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the effective use of ₹105.25 crore in unspent air-quality funds under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and 15th Finance Commission grants.

The recommendations were submitted to PMC Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram after the Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Department directed the civic body to speed up the utilisation of the funds. The PMC has already used ₹166.24 crore from the grants received between 2020-21 and 2025-26, while ₹105.25 crore remains unspent. The civic body has been asked to submit a utilisation certificate for the remaining amount by September 5.

The Hub has suggested that the funds be used across sectors contributing to air pollution, including transport, construction, open burning and crematoria. It has also recommended strengthening the city’s air-quality governance through the formation of a dedicated Air Quality Cell.

Ravindra Sinha, Hub member, said, “These suggestions are based on data from the recent Environment Status Report. Strengthening enforcement systems is important across sectors such as open burning, construction violations and highly polluting vehicles. With dedicated and persistent enforcement, these sources of pollution can be controlled.”

Hema Chari, Warrior Moms and Hub member, warned against hurried spending of the funds merely to meet deadlines. She said allocations should be based on data, expected outcomes and clear timelines, pointing to mist fountains as an example where there is limited evidence of emission reduction.

The Hub has also urged the PMC to make proposed allocations public and finalise them only after consultations with stakeholders to ensure transparency and accountability.