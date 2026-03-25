Pune: Ahilyanagar Man Arrested For Threatening To Viral Obscene Photos & Demanding Rs 20 Lakh

Warje Malwadi Police Station (under Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Warje Malewadi Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stalking a young woman, demanding Rs 20 lakh, and threatening to circulate her obscene photos on social media.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Singh Santosh Gund, a resident of Madevadgaon in Shrigonda tehsil of Ahilyanagar district. The action was taken after a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint at Warje Malewadi Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

According to police, the accused and the victim knew each other. Between December 25, 2025, and March 22, 2026, Gund allegedly stalked and harassed the woman repeatedly.

Police said that when she opposed him, he demanded Rs 20 lakh and threatened to defame her by uploading her obscene photos online.

Police reports further say the accused also held the woman’s hand against her will and tried to pull her towards him. Initially, the woman ignored the threats.

However, after she refused to pay, the accused allegedly shared her obscene photos in a village social media group.

Following this, the woman approached the police. The police then kept watch on the accused and took him into custody.

Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi said a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.