Pune Video: After Ajit Pawar Claims Mahayuti Will Cross 175 Seats, Yugendra Pawar Disagrees, Says It's Not Possible

Pune: After Ajit Pawar Claims Mahayuti Will Cross 175 Seats, Yugendra Pawar Disagrees, Says It's Not Possible |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday exuded confidence and stated that the Mahayuti alliance will secure a massive victory in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls and cross 175 seats in the 288-member state legislature. "Mahyuti will get more than 175 seats and in Baramati I will win with a margin of more than one lakh votes," said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.

However, Yugendra Pawar, the NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) candidate for the Baramati seat, disagreed and expressed that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would secure a significant win, with close to 175 or 180 seats. He also claimed that the Mahayuti alliance would fall short of the 175-seat mark in the elections.

"I don't think that they'll (Mahayuti) get 175 seats. The MVA will get maybe close to 175 or 180 seats. On November 23, we will get to see what the exact margin is...Victory will be ours...Water is a very big issue. Unemployment, increasing crime rates and corruption, all are big issues and we'll work on all of these issues...The country in general at large has always been secular," he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Assembly elections | Pune | NCP-SCP candidate from Baramati Assembly seat, Yugendra Pawar says, "I don't think that they'll (Mahayuti) get 175 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will get maybe close to 175 or 180 seats. On November 23, we will get to see what the… pic.twitter.com/gqScEKVhAJ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

Meanwhile, one of the most anticipated battles in these elections will unfold in Baramati, where Yugendra Pawar is set to compete against his uncle, Ajit Pawar. Yugendra is the son of Shrinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar's younger brother.

Baramati also drew attention in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra challenged Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, who ultimately won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, votes will be counted on November 23.