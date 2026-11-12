Pune: AFARM's Agricultural Initiatives Gain International Recognition In Thailand |

Pune: Shantaram Sakore, Agriculture Director of Action for Agricultural Renewal in Maharashtra (AFARM), Pune, presented the organisation's work in agriculture, water conservation and livelihood development at the Second International Training Programme on Climate-Resilient Digital Agriculture and Emerging Technologies, held at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Pathum Thani, Thailand, near Bangkok. The programme brought together 35 representatives from 12 countries to discuss innovative technologies and sustainable solutions to challenges posed by climate change in agriculture.

During the programme, Sakore showcased AFARM's grassroots initiatives and development efforts, which received appreciation from international participants. The training also included field visits to advanced commercial farms, modern irrigation systems and greenhouses in Thailand, offering insights into climate-resilient farming practices, emerging agricultural technologies and efficient water management.

The knowledge gained is expected to strengthen AFARM's ongoing initiatives and those of its partner organisations, particularly in promoting regenerative agriculture, sustainable farming and modern irrigation techniques to improve farm productivity, water-use efficiency and farmers' incomes.

The inaugural session was attended by Dr Anilkumar Anal, Dean of AIT's Faculty of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Sushil Kumar Himanshu, Associate Dean, and Professors Avishek Datta and Shubhankar Debnath.