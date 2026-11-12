Nashik: Central Railway Proposes Four-Tracking Of 808.5 Km In Bhusawal Division | Sourced

Nashik: In a major infrastructure initiative aimed at strengthening railway operations and easing congestion, a proposal has been approved to expand railway lines across 808.50 km in the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway into a four-track network. The proposed expansion is expected to enhance the capacity of the railway network, facilitate the movement of additional passenger and freight trains and improve operational efficiency across the division.

The Bhusawal Division, which covers railway routes across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, plays a crucial role in passenger transportation and freight movement. Considering the increasing pressure on railway infrastructure and operational challenges faced over the years, a comprehensive action plan has been prepared to improve rail traffic management and accelerate train operations. The plan includes several infrastructure-related measures, with the proposed four-tracking of railway lines being one of its major components.

According to railway sources, the expansion is expected to create additional capacity on important railway corridors, reduce congestion on existing tracks and provide greater flexibility in managing train movements. The initiative is particularly significant for routes that handle substantial passenger and freight traffic.

Bhusawal Division: A major railway network

The Bhusawal Division has 77 block stations and handles an average of 234 passenger trains and 175 freight trains every day. The division operates across important railway corridors connecting Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Two major railway routes under the division are the Igatpuri-Badnera section, spanning approximately 526 km, and the Bhusawal-Khandwa section, covering approximately 123 km.

The division covers seven districts in Maharashtra and two in Madhya Pradesh, making it an important railway network for regional connectivity, industrial transportation, agricultural trade and interstate passenger movement.

With railway traffic increasing steadily and demand for freight transportation growing, the existing infrastructure has been facing operational pressure at several locations. The proposed expansion is intended to address these challenges through additional railway tracks and improved infrastructure planning.

Action plan to improve railway operations

The action plan aims to make railway operations faster, smoother and more efficient. The proposal includes the development of additional railway infrastructure along important sections, particularly those associated with Igatpuri, Badnera, Bhusawal and Khandwa.

The four-tracking initiative is expected to provide greater operational flexibility by allowing passenger and freight trains to operate with fewer restrictions caused by track availability. It is also expected to improve the management of train schedules, facilitate the handling of additional traffic and reduce delays arising from congestion on existing routes.

The expansion is being viewed as a step towards strengthening railway infrastructure in the region and preparing the network to accommodate future growth in passenger and freight traffic.

Boost to regional connectivity and economic activity

The proposed expansion is expected to strengthen railway connectivity between major centres in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Improved rail infrastructure could benefit industrial establishments, agricultural markets, logistics operators and businesses dependent on efficient freight transportation.

The initiative is also expected to provide a stronger foundation for future railway development in the Bhusawal Division. With additional capacity and improved operational flexibility, the network would be better positioned to handle growing transportation requirements while enhancing passenger convenience and freight movement.